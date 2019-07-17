Transcript for Carly Pearce on Russell Dickerson's "Every Little Thing"

You know what I had first. Last month now it's really interesting I think that's the the interesting part of our. What we do for a living a friend and songs Hewitt that song and it's an up tempo. With the tips line at bop and double. A lot of routes. Being in love and being so obsessed with every little thing about his wife Hayley and might miss the complete opposite sides of the same title so it's it's been interesting to see that and different perspectives happen in the writer's room.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.