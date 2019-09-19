Carly Pearce talks about planning her wedding with Michael Ray

With her wedding to Michael Ray happening any day, Carly Pearce talks about how much she's enjoyed planning it with her mother.
0:27 | 09/19/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Carly Pearce talks about planning her wedding with Michael Ray
I never been the girl it's. That cared for her wedding but now I'm finding it's very fun and I never knew that my mom's going to love playing a wedding so much not. But it's really thought and it's something that I think. You don't get that kind of time with your mother as an only daughter and we're having a really good time giving man and it's can be a very special and very Carly and Michael.

