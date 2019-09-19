Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Transcript for Carly Pearce talks about planning her wedding with Michael Ray
I never been the girl it's. That cared for her wedding but now I'm finding it's very fun and I never knew that my mom's going to love playing a wedding so much not. But it's really thought and it's something that I think. You don't get that kind of time with your mother as an only daughter and we're having a really good time giving man and it's can be a very special and very Carly and Michael.
{"duration":"0:27","description":"With her wedding to Michael Ray happening any day, Carly Pearce talks about how much she's enjoyed planning it with her mother.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Entertainment","id":"65728107","title":"Carly Pearce talks about planning her wedding with Michael Ray ","url":"/Entertainment/video/carly-pearce-talks-planning-wedding-michael-ray-65728107"}