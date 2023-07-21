Cast of 'Barbie' movie explains ‘complicated’ relationship with toy

ABC News’ Deborah Roberts asks actors Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera, Michael Cera, and director Greta Gerwig about their relationship with the iconic doll.

July 21, 2023

