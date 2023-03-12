Cate Blanchett speaks on preparing for role as a troubled musical conductor in 'Tár'

The best actress nominee speaks on what it was like bringing a skill that she loves to a skill she knew nothing about.

March 12, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live