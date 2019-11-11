Transcript for Chris Janson talks CMAs highlighting women, Kris Kristofferson tribute performance

You. Are always talking about how much you love the woman and you're alive yeah C amaze this year we're paying tribute to the great women. In country music what does that mean to you as a guy did on his bro you know me man like a woman runs mile live right I mean honestly. Like he would joke about it they you know like. Behind every man there's a great woman on on on on behind every great woman there's a dude like this is the way I look at and his that this is that's the way my license and I'm. And I'm really proud of that because I'll tell you man without like. Or personal as far as the shows concern I think it's killers and I think that you know the hosting is going to be. Pretty much stopped here I think it's going to be the best I mean you got you got a trio of three great women doing it. And they're all really good at so. And that's in the amazing and I'm you know. Biggest dollars in and the world's you know she's great and met prime my favorite female country artist. We're artists in general but you know as far as I'm personal and men with with Caylee like. She gets all the credit I mean really any she's a smarter she's more Whittier and she just gets it. On the artistic and our family like I'm the one he writes and sings. And and produces the music and she's the one he creates the business and makes the deals that's like I don't see her around today I guarantee she's on the phone walker has or cut a deal. But dumb but that's how it is you know like. I was had to change the narrative on that I I hate that old saying man behind every deep lake. I just I prefer to reverse that. Kristofferson through some what you're doing well yet W Microsoft's in the CN well thanks to offer some onlookers stoppers in the thinks to Dirks Bentley I'm involved with the performance you know. Front senator need dirge Sheryl Crow Joan Walsh and my friend John you know from Brothers Osborne sort of be a great it's going to be Richard you. I assume your discover in the house doses I would try nominee denied the honest up until they do what I do investments play you know and and seeing if needed down on there to provide my harmonica skills and like stand up and you must solo and stuff so excited.

