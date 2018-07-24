Christie Brinkley has a Bellissima moment in the Hamptons

More
Brinkley talks to ABC News about her line of prosecco and sparkling wines at the celebration of her cover story in Social Life Magazine
1:04 | 07/24/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Christie Brinkley has a Bellissima moment in the Hamptons

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56793138,"title":"Christie Brinkley has a Bellissima moment in the Hamptons ","duration":"1:04","description":"Brinkley talks to ABC News about her line of prosecco and sparkling wines at the celebration of her cover story in Social Life Magazine","url":"/Entertainment/video/christie-brinkley-bellissima-moment-hamptons-56793138","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.