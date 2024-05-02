Climate reporter on possible forced migration for 'millions' due to climate change

ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with investigative reporter Abrahm Lustgarten as he issues a dire warning in his new book, "On the Move: The Overheating Earth and the Uprooting of America."

