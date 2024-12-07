Comedy Kings' kids wedding, Mariah milestone and a Carpenter Christmas

A royal wedding for the kids of comedy kings, 30 years of Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You", and a Nonsense Christmas. Pop Culture expert Norman Baker explains today's trending stories.

December 7, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live