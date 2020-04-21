Transcript for How a country music duo are helping to fight COVID-19

At drjashton. The country music duo big Kenny and John rich, they're doing their part in lending a helping hand now. They put together their own very creative psa. To help encourage social distancing. They're joining us from their home to tell us all about it. Thank you for being with us today and it's -- well, let's have everyone take a quick look at this psa and then we'll chat. How crazy kids are bouncing off the wall yoga got canceled mom's pacing down the hall home school is in session and I'm pulling out my hair it's halfway through the morning I'm still in my underwear stay home Kenny, tell us how this all came about. Wow, well, we had gotten an e-mail from our publicist saying the governor of the state of Tennessee, was reaching out and asking artists to put together pas that they could put out on social media asking people to stay home. So I'm reading this message from her and I'm walking back to my studio, back into my house, the next thing you know my phone ring. John is on the phone and he goes, Kenny, listen to this. He started reading off these lyrics. I said, John, this is the perfect psa and this is the way to do it. Lo and behold here we go. "Stay home." It's catchy. I love it. John, your creative juices were already flowing before you even got on the phone. You were writing lyrics. What made you jump into action in getting this done? It's the message that people need to know right now, number one. But all of the messaging that I was seeing on television or the radio was pretty somber, you know, we're all seeing commercial after commercial because it's a serious thing and a somber thing. We thought what if we came at it from the big and rich side to put a grin on your face. This is public service announcement wrapped in a country song and hopefully, people enjoy listening to it and are reminded to do exactly that. Stay home for now. You know what, country music, no better way to say what you need to say. Even if it's tough material. Country music puts a smile on your face. I love it. Kenny, was it tough to make this? Because you guys were each home throughout this entire process. How did you pull it off? Well, through today's technology we were able to get one of our producers to record it at his -- we got just the individual pieces to record at their places, I've got a studio in my backyard, so we're able to get the vocals done here. We maintained adequate distancing through the entire process and we were able to just fly the thing around on the web until we got it completed. That's the beauty of modern technology. Yeah, and thank goodness for it, because we're certainly enjoying it right now. Big and rich, stay safe. Thank you so much for this amazing public service announcement and thanks for being with us. Thank you. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.