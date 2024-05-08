Country Music Hall of Fame highlights Black artists in new box set

Cleve Francis Jr., the second Black country artist signed to a music label, joined ABC News' Kyra Phillips to talk "From Where I Stand: The Black Experience in Country Music."

May 8, 2024

