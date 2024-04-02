Country music star Chris Young on his 9th album 'Young Love & Saturday Night'

ABC News’ Phil Lipof spoke with multi-platinum country music sensation Chris Young about his upcoming tour & ninth studio album, “Young Love & Saturday Night."

April 2, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live