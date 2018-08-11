Country music stars look back on 10 years of ABC's 'Countdown to the CMAs'

Darius Rucker, Lady Antebellum, Jake Owen and more share their favorite moments from the past ten years of country music specials with ABC News' Robin Roberts.
2:07 | 11/08/18

Point four of their. Stage moves through. Yeah. Local distributors and cool much you can do part of country music. I love that Robert is all the artists that I freedom to just run with it. Find something that means something and then and he'll perform. The way country music has been embraced some concepts and national levels thinks he's like Robin for the last ten years. I really helped us as artists kind of grow our careers true. Days. Happy. Hey Robin out of love you I love you congratulations. On being in years you've done and they. Congratulations rob and continues through graduation Robin. Ten years I love you have proud of him so that. Profit it is I think Pat's place in ten years at this CNN special they let you. Or. Save me. A.

{"id":59068031,"title":"Country music stars look back on 10 years of ABC's 'Countdown to the CMAs'","duration":"2:07","description":"Darius Rucker, Lady Antebellum, Jake Owen and more share their favorite moments from the past ten years of country music specials with ABC News' Robin Roberts.","url":"/Entertainment/video/country-music-stars-back-10-years-abcs-countdown-59068031","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
