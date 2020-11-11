Transcript for Country music stars open up about personal struggles with COVID-19 pandemic: Part 4

And, of course, all of this has been caused, you know, because of covid. Covid has shut us down and, you know, I know what it's doing to the business. I know what it's doing to us as musicians. But what is it doing to you personally? How are you getting through it and still getting through it? You know, for me, it was also my first year of marriage. And it was a really tough year for our marriage. So when covid hit, there was a part of me where I welcomed the opportunity to make up for lost time with my family. And I think that's really been what defined 2020 for me. A lot of my mental issues came back. Because, you know, a lot of people know I got diagnosed with bipolar disorder when I was 13. And kind of how I coped with is always staying busy, always doing something. Whether it's playing shows, I always have my hand in something. And then the first two weeks, it was rough. I didn't want to get out of bed, I didn't eat, mood swings were terrible. I realized for me and my mental health, I needed to be doing something. So, you know, that's kind of what I was able to just dive into a bunch oother projects. I'm with you on the mental health side. And, you know, we put a record out, and we had so much momentum. I could barely keep up every D then the rug came out. What do you mean we're not going back on the road? And I've always told myself for the last three years, because we're been so busy, everybody's been so busy, that if I just had a little bit more time home, I'd get this done, I'd get this done, and I got none of it done. I became of the bed. I became part of the coach, a lot of TV. And it wasn't until I made myself really realize this ain't so you better put on your big girl boots and do what you know you miss songwriting. Then write every single day. You know, when people are completely confused or sad or they don't know what to do with their lives, we show up and take them out of their thought pattern for about three to four hours. This is what we do for a living. And all of a sudden, we as artists could not do that. Even to the point where we couldn't soothe ourselves. Well the sky was falling You know, artists get and so, you know, you -- you can feel the hurt. A lot of them are writing songs from being isolated at home. But the thing about country music is that it's always about real life, and that's what's happening right now. Sometimes I don't like what's in the mirror It's my career, and a lot of other jobs depend on my career working. So it's also that pressure that I put on myself as well. Imes I feel a little broken months for everyone. I mean, I've honestly had to go to therapy about it. I felt so sad for me, but then the sadness of the world was so much heavier tn the sadness for me. I wish you could love me like a girl Hey, y'all, I'm kelleigh bannen. Kelsea Ballerini is here with us in studio. I think you're doing a beautiful job of bringing heart, of being realistic about what this year is and the loss for everyone in Yep. And turning those moments where it didn't go the way you thought into music and art. And that's exciting. I have appreciated getting to be home with haze and my husband. But every other cell in my being that wants to be on a stage and be singing for people. I could use a love song playing a show at an iconic venue like the Ryman, the mother church, and you're looking out at an empty crowd, even though it was designed that way, but it still messes with you. The last time I played here, I sold it out. I could use I could use a love song it was really emotional for my husband, because he hadn't seen me do that in so long, perform. And he saw how hard, you know, I took postpartum depression and my tour being canceled, how hard I took that emotionally. And he was also holding our baby. So some of my highs during this quarantine is I'm pregnant. I'm having a baby boy. Clearly I am nowhere near ready. I found I was pregnant four days after I released "Black like me." And that was like, what is happening? My lows? Well, you know, watching all the social unrest and E division, all of that, that's been really low. And honestly, I feel more low than I feel high, if you want me torfectly honest with you. It's a really sad time, knowing that there are people out there suffering that don't know how they're going to pay their rent, don't know how they're going to get food or have just lost a loved one. And that's been really low, you know? Like, I'm grateful for so many great things, but it's still -- it's still hard. I'd always been touring and traveling, playing, getting on a bus or getting on a plane and going and doing this, and now it's just -- you've just been forced to stop. And it's weird, you know. And now after six, eight months of it, it's having an impact, you know. And not in such a great way. What's your name what U drinking yeah what's your favorite song A lot of times as musicians, man, I don't know if it's an ego thing or pride thing, but we're used to stepping on stage, people applauding us, telling us how great we are. But I felt like this moment caused, you knowy relationship, we kind of sat there and we kind of, like, encourage each other and kind of at the same time, figure out what we can do to be better. And for me, it was eye-opening, you know, because you go from, you're great, to, you got a lot of stuff you need to work on. I mean, all you had to do was text me and I would have sent you voice memos of me clapping when you did something like laundry. Like, I perfected the fried egg and nobody clapped. Nobody cared.

