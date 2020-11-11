Transcript for Country music stars react to COVID-19 shutdown shock: 'It's devastating': Part 1

3, 2, 1, happy new year! Covid-19 can be characterized as a pandemic. New cases being reported as it turns deadly in the U.S. For the first time. The number of coronavirus cases at home and abroad continue to climb. Take a step for a minute I played the Houston rodeo back in March and I was nine months pregnant. Our only fear was like, "Can I make it through this show without going into labor?" I was the last show at the Houston rodeo before they closed that down. For the first time in more than 80 years, the Houston livestock show and rodeo has been cancelled. The first show that we got canceled was the Houston rodeo. Thase, "Oh, okay. This thing's real." I remember, it was, what, March 13th? There was no traffic. And that was just, like, what happening? It felt like an apocalypse or the world was ending. That's how it kind of felt to me at that time. And -- and then I realized, man, music is done. We're done. The latest news coming from the grand ole opry saying they will not have a live audience for at least the next three weeks. The Ryman also saying they are also evaluating what to do surrounding upcoming performances and tours. And outside of music city, places like dollywood are closed indefinitely. With the virus still present, there's no true date when attractions across the state can reopen. Nashville wasn't the Nashville that I've grown accustomed to. You know, this place is always bubbling with music. I've never seen Nashville look like that before. It's music city. And to not have live music, which is such a heartbeat of this town, it saddens me. All of a sudden, everything is getting canceled. And you realize, wow, this is going to be something really big, really long and hurtful and big for the country, for the world. Hey y'all, it's me, Reba. You know we're going to postpone our concert tour until next summer. I think the hardest part of everything is the unknown and nobody's got an answer. Nobody's got an answer of, when are we going to start back up? It was extremely challenging for an industry that is supposed to be in front of and with people to exist when they couldn't do what they were meant to do. I think seeing the adaptation of a lot of these country artists was pretty cool. They chose to breathe it in but I don't want to choke I think artists wanted to still feel like they were connected to their fans. Baby you can come crying to me any time oh yeah hey now he's one of those who knows that life is just a leap of faith turn the lights down we can watch the stars grow you and I bring me a higher love Performing on zoom or anything virtual is a little bit like standing outside the window of a really happening club. Everybody's on the other side of the glass. You can hear the -- but you're outside, waving to everybody. That's what it feels like. but at the same time, I just got to play, imagining everybody is having a good time and that we're all in this and here we are.sh, it's definitely been something to get used to, though. Whispered your name that's when everything changed definitely found some people at home to make a crowd and a roadie. Best roadie in the word right here. So it was good. Good to have the family there, Tonight's show will be far different than what we were planning to present just a few hours ago. We were expecting 4,000 fans to be with us tonight to play their special part in the show, however, with circumstances being what they are, tonight's show will be performed without a live audience. The opry went on the air in 1925 and has not missed a Saturday night broadcast in that entire time. So, you can think back to our our parents and grandparents, what the world was going through, economic depressions, World War, presidential assassinations. But every Saturday night, the opry played on. So, I think that there was no question that we would find a way to continue. How crazy is it to be in here with -- like, you can hear a pin drop. I know, it's crazy to be here without people. But once again, bringing you the opry to you on Saturday night. I got a roof over my head the woman love laying in my bed and it's all right there is life out there so much she hasn't done is there life beyond her family and her home Jesus take the wheel take it from my hands cause I can't do this on my own That's what the start of a great saturd night sounds like. Carrie Underwood, Brad paisley, kicking us off the opry way. What I remember most about those performances was how weird it sounded when an artist would come up, you know, Garth walks up and strums his guitar and there's nobody in the crowd. So, it was weird, but you would also seal how special it was to these artists, because they were doing something that really no one else had done. I can't judge what makes you country The opry sent a message that the world's a little different right now, what we're doing is a little different, but we're going to keep going. And what I hope is people saw that and maybe they were inspired or motivated. Country music is so important, because lyrically, it just speaks to people during hard times, better than any other genre of music. You had a lot of artists at home with a lot of time to think. You had so many artists that were writing songs about what was happening to them right then. I miss my momma miss my dad I miss the road I miss my band giving hugs shaking hands stay home stay home no reason in the world for you to roam we'll make it T this long night everything's gonna be all right when life is good again Everyone has been affected this year. It's not just the musicians but all the road crews and all the vendors and all the people behind the scenes, the people at the venuesnd live pubs and clubs all over the city and everywhere, where people have been affected by it. Not a ticket being sold. That affects like everyone from the crew, to my band and their families, their health insurance. It's been devastating to our business. There are people that are -- are trying to pay their mortgage. There are people that are driving trucks and delivering groceries. They've sold their instruments. I mean, it's very, very -- it -- yes, it doesn't compare to when someone gets sick. It's a lot of worry for people. And everybody's doing the best they can, but it has hit our town really, really hard because we're a music town. I mean we only make the money if we sing the songs. If we ain't singing the songs, we're not eating. So it gets hard. Yeah. That was the toughest part for me was when finally you just have to say, you know, you can't just pay everybody. You know, I paid everybody as long as I could. And you know, you see all this money going out and none coming in. But they're your band. It's heartbreaking. For 14 years. You know, I've been playing with these guys for 14 years, you know. That's the toughest part about all this I think is just watching, knowing people are struggling so bad, not just people, people that you love, people that you know, that you've gone and shed blood with, been out there, you know, you against the world playing to eight people, you know, and -- That you live with in a bus. Yeah. You know, and they're struggling and there's nothing you can do about it. And that's -- that's tough. It's heartbreaking. I couldn't sleep. I probably did something -- I definitely something that, you know, a lot of financial advisers wouldn't support. But man, my -- my guys that tour with me, man, my band, man, and my crew, man, these guys, you know, they sacrifice for me. And I was, like, stressed out. I was like, I'd be good, financially, but these guys have wives. They have families. So I said, screw it. I went to the bank. I took out this crazy loan, like crazy loan, but I was like, I got 45 years to pay it back. Yeah. And that's just what I decided to do. I said, screw it.

