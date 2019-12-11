Country singer Carly Pearce on getting her big break at Dolly Parton’s Dollywood

The “Every Little Thing” singer was 16 when she got a part in a country show at Parton’s amusement park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, and describes what happened when she met the country music icon.
1:45 | 11/12/19

Country singer Carly Pearce on getting her big break at Dolly Parton's Dollywood

