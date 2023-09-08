Country star Zach Bryan arrested in Oklahoma: Police

According to online records from Craig County, Bryan was arrested around 6:40 p.m. local time. Records show that Bryan was arrested for obstruction of an investigation.

September 8, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live