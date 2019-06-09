Transcript for 'Crazy Rich Asians' writer quits over pay gap

So I wanna move on to something else before you leave OK I'm graduate added. Some think he's the Albert. Yeah. N entertainment news out of yesterday crazy rich Asian screenwriter Adele land she quit because she was reportedly getting paid. A whole lot less. And her co writer so what can we make of this he was making like hundreds of thousands of dollars more than she wasn't she said she's just being treated like. The soy sauce in addition she's. I was very disappointed that when that news came on I heard about that in particular because of the success the crazy wrist aging is not just commercially. Making over 230 million dollars but also holds truly what crazy recedes and represented does a really the first time an Asian Americans are able to get into the mainstream. American found riot for the first time they're able to have such huge large box office draws write it we really have a moment that African American and black panther athletic for the first time to concede that a. On black led task can happen only domestic success but global success as well and that's exactly crazy news agency from the Asian American community and I was excited to see this new plethora. Asian actors coming onto the scene directors and writers and a better candidates can't be in for if so then obviously on the back and that this incredible Asian American writer. There's only getting a ten. What the other writer is getting was very disappointing and disheartening. Because you can't they don't have any money you guys we're literally made which runs and thirty million dollars and so it goes to the respect value added and I love how they don't really held her ground McCain's that. She says specifically neighboring be more common want to at this week's loss to write and to make the film really almost culturally authentic right but she really split the baby by saying but they don't want the true authenticity of it right and there's a don't really value what that is the reason why Christmas season there's so well is because it was so authentic cultures Asian it and feel like apparently they didn't feel like caricatures right. And that's responsibility of individuals like Fidel and so for individuals not to recognize that an active pain that would this work is very. Very troubling. All right Mike muse serious Baghdad's breaking it down we have science and trying to be amazed looking I think. This. C a and it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.