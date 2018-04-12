Transcript for Dana Carvey impersonates George H.W. Bush at 1992 White House event

Actually have stayed in Lincoln bedroom last night and I could resist it on the phone I call it the Secret Service as the president. Feel like gun jog and tonight. I'm dead. I've I've been studying him since yesterday and I think I'd actually. The way the president is a star Alec mister Rogers it's a beautiful Elaine in the neighborhood. At a Little John Lang Harrell a go let's go over the ridge you put them together you get yards Herbert walker bush. Now I didn't use the hand to hand there's a lot of hands that the president union a lot of different gestures as you know the first when I notice was served a hitchhiker this on. Those people now number there. Dennis menace to six guns up here again that bank and the wondering and accent Fella down. Clinton together. Been a staple. Unfair move my hands what I want. I I am very grateful to gain in the Paula for being here and Dan has given me a lot of laughs. He said to me on the phone each year you really want me to come and I said yeah. And he said I hope I've never crossed the line and I knew exactly what he meant as far as I'm concerned he never has. And the fact that we can that laugh at each other is a very fundamental thing.

