Dana Carvey impersonates George H.W. Bush at 1992 White House event

More
The "SNL" funnyman appeared at the White House for a holiday celebration.
1:35 | 12/04/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dana Carvey impersonates George H.W. Bush at 1992 White House event
Actually have stayed in Lincoln bedroom last night and I could resist it on the phone I call it the Secret Service as the president. Feel like gun jog and tonight. I'm dead. I've I've been studying him since yesterday and I think I'd actually. The way the president is a star Alec mister Rogers it's a beautiful Elaine in the neighborhood. At a Little John Lang Harrell a go let's go over the ridge you put them together you get yards Herbert walker bush. Now I didn't use the hand to hand there's a lot of hands that the president union a lot of different gestures as you know the first when I notice was served a hitchhiker this on. Those people now number there. Dennis menace to six guns up here again that bank and the wondering and accent Fella down. Clinton together. Been a staple. Unfair move my hands what I want. I I am very grateful to gain in the Paula for being here and Dan has given me a lot of laughs. He said to me on the phone each year you really want me to come and I said yeah. And he said I hope I've never crossed the line and I knew exactly what he meant as far as I'm concerned he never has. And the fact that we can that laugh at each other is a very fundamental thing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59594286,"title":"Dana Carvey impersonates George H.W. Bush at 1992 White House event","duration":"1:35","description":"The \"SNL\" funnyman appeared at the White House for a holiday celebration.","url":"/Entertainment/video/dana-carvey-impersonates-george-hw-bush-1992-white-59594286","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.