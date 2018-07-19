Danica Patrick soars as 1st female ESPYs host

More
Racecar driver Danica Patrick became the first ever female host of the ESPYs Wednesday night.
1:49 | 07/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Danica Patrick soars as 1st female ESPYs host

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56684226,"title":"Danica Patrick soars as 1st female ESPYs host","duration":"1:49","description":"Racecar driver Danica Patrick became the first ever female host of the ESPYs Wednesday night.","url":"/Entertainment/video/danica-patrick-soars-1st-female-espys-host-56684226","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.