Daniel Dae Kim revisits 2001 anthrax attacks in 'The Hot Zone: Anthrax'

Daniel Dae Kim discusses his role in National Geographic limited series “The Hot Zone: Anthrax,” about the anthrax attacks after 9/11, and talks about increasing minority representation in Hollywood.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live