'Deadlocked' director: Supreme Court has 'lost the confidence' of many Americans

ABC News' Linsey Davis spoke with director and producer Dawn Porter about her new docuseries "Deadlocked: How America Shaped the Supreme Court" about the court's origins.

September 11, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live