Debbie Allen says icon Chita Rivera’s presence was 'about her talent and her power'

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with director, actress and dancer Debbie Allen on the death of Broadway legend Chita Rivera, their everlasting friendship and Rivera’s barrier-breaking career.

January 30, 2024

