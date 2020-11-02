Transcript for Defense rests case without Weinstein at rape trial

I'm minutes ago the defense rested its case without Harvey Weinstein testifying at his rape trial have a move. To keep the disgraced Hollywood mogul off the witness stand means prosecutors will not be able took the real her among cross examination about the disturbing allegations. Brought forward by six of his accusers eyewitnesses reported injured Burke it was in the courtroom joins us live in lower Manhattan with more and check. The right date as you know that almost never happens it would have been a huge risk for the defense to put Harvey Weinstein understand that as you said. We learn just moments ago that Weinstein will not in the end take the witness stand in his own defense and the defense rested its case today of course. Weinstein could spend the rest of his life in state prison. What he did appear to be more upbeat this week that he is ever appeared why. Perhaps because of some powerful testimony here yesterday testimony that the defense is hoping. Will raise reasonable doubts about whether the sexual encounters at the heart of this trial Dave where criminal or consensual. The defense called three women who appeared to hold up fairly well under cross examination women. Who called into question the testimony damaging testimony from several key prosecution witnesses. Will it be enough to sway the jury and get an acquittal really be enough to convince even one juror and forced a miss trial. Or will the jury reject all of this. And convict Weinstein what we can say is that this trial has moved along much faster than expected we do expect to hear a rebuttal case from the prosecution. Before it goes to closing arguments perhaps by the end of the week to a lot in lower Manhattan and.

