-
Now Playing: Defense rests case without Weinstein at rape trial
-
Now Playing: ‘Bachelor’ Breakdown: Peter's Oscar commercial, Madison drama and more
-
Now Playing: When Michael met Brad Pitt at the Oscars
-
Now Playing: Backstreet Boys reveal 'DNA' North America tour
-
Now Playing: Backstreet Boys help man propose to his girlfriend
-
Now Playing: Eminem takes Oscars stage 17 years after win
-
Now Playing: Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan give sneak peek at new season of 'Outlander'
-
Now Playing: 50 Cent and Nicholas Pinnock talk powerful new show, ‘For Life’
-
Now Playing: Behind the scenes of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
-
Now Playing: ‘The Bachelor’ sends 2 more women home
-
Now Playing: Bong Joon-ho and ‘Parasite’ cast party late into the night after historic Oscar wins
-
Now Playing: Behind-the-scenes secrets as ‘The Conners’ preps for historic live episodes
-
Now Playing: Celebrating Jennifer Aniston on her 51st birthday
-
Now Playing: Star-studded night of surprise wins at the Oscars
-
Now Playing: Cynthia Erivo's "Harriet" prompts conversation around representation in film
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Feb. 10, 2020
-
Now Playing: Looking at the Oscars by the numbers
-
Now Playing: Backlash emerges behind Cynthia Erivo’s role in ‘Harriet’
-
Now Playing: Female sportscasters reflect on longevity and their love for the profession
-
Now Playing: Favorite red carpet looks from Oscars 2020 explained