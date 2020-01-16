New details released in 'Varsity Blues' scam

More
Lori Loughlin and her fashion-designer husband rejected a "legitimate approach" to help one of their daughters get into USC.
0:22 | 01/16/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New details released in 'Varsity Blues' scam
There's new information this morning in the college admissions scandal court documents reveal federal prosecutors have you Mel's. Proving Laurie Locke and her husband knew they were committing fraud messages are allegedly show they rejected a legitimate approach to donating to the -- he said the California. The couple claims 150000 dollars paid. To the accuse scheme mastermind Rick singer was a good faith effort to give money to the school.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:22","description":"Lori Loughlin and her fashion-designer husband rejected a \"legitimate approach\" to help one of their daughters get into USC.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Entertainment","id":"68324010","title":"New details released in 'Varsity Blues' scam","url":"/Entertainment/video/details-released-varsity-blues-scam-68324010"}