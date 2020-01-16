Transcript for New details released in 'Varsity Blues' scam

There's new information this morning in the college admissions scandal court documents reveal federal prosecutors have you Mel's. Proving Laurie Locke and her husband knew they were committing fraud messages are allegedly show they rejected a legitimate approach to donating to the -- he said the California. The couple claims 150000 dollars paid. To the accuse scheme mastermind Rick singer was a good faith effort to give money to the school.

