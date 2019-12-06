Transcript for 1-on-1 with director Ron Howard

You know the voice lead channel pub Roddy. The most successful opera singer of all time but you might not know his story I'm ABC's Jason Nathanson and now thanks to Ron Howard. We know a lot more about the man behind the voice. With the new documentary pol variety director Ron Howard says there's something for everyone who did you make this fourth person who knows everything or knows nothing did. By both. Howard no stranger to music documentaries his last 18 days a week about The Beatles Paul variety using the same producers and crew and we had a great experience together. And now. We were talking about subject. And he eighty of pop variety. And. You know the the possibility. Of some cooperation from the family would offer real insight. To tell Paul Friday's story Howard interviewed 53 of the opera legends family members and closest friends including Bono from you tip. Many also had unprecedented access to the family's personal video archive. Behind the scenes video footage of so personal. To him in his story. And the drama of his stories I began to understand it aligned with. The music and there's a lot of drama in this story the story of a man who lived in loved life to the fullest perhaps lugged a little too much like the documentary doesn't shy away from his affairs. And that's where that off. Will be the family interviews and ended and now and the home video. Com where you you begin to recognize that you don't you don't make those decisions without also. Earning yourself some regrets. Regrets about what those affairs did to his family that does not regret for the relationships themselves. The other they would say about him he's unbelievably romantic so in his relationships. And so forth he was. He in good romance was driving it and and he was into relationships. Ron Howard. Not really an opera fan before you started this journey now I'm finding myself. You know listening to opera in the morning I'm putter around in Trenton dual stretching her drink some coffee or its birds on in my car. Certainly in a way that it never never was before. Okay. And Howard tells me his goal was to do for a variety what pub Ronnie tried to do for opera name in a way. Sort of extend one of his engines which was to bring opera to the world not not let it resided in some sort of elite corps. Documentary cammarata is in theaters now Jason reasons and ABC news Los Angeles. I have. Rule.

