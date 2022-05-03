Dr. Denis Mukwege: ‘We have to be ready to protect women and girls’

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with Nobel laureate and gynecological surgeon Dr. Denis Mukwege on his new book, “The Power of Women,” which brings attention to violence against women.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live