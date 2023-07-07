The Drop: Adele calls out recent poor show etiquette during Las Vegas show

Plus, the latest on summer concert headlines, and Taylor Swift releases “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” to mixed reviews over the changing of a controversial lyric.

July 7, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live