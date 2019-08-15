Transcript for Dylan Scott on Keith Whitley

It was my dad one that a single kept going to pick up truck tightly wary. When Rodman was asked rob backers growth is and what does play with you know play that play that I over and over and then go closure. He's an up and at all. Ten feet away and you know that's that's my first marriage is wrapped Roman battles than people who. In the beginning though small did it was it was post always that's what irks me an older guy. It was melodies and analysts are writing. Understanding it was clear political act Pittsburgh. In the news this is what although Clinton. This house Ruth his voice was executed though. The drugs are. That's what this for me.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.