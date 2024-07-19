EA Sports releases 1st NCAA video game for modern consoles

ESPN college football broadcaster Jesse Palmer and EA Sports senior vice president Daryl Holt discuss the significance of video game exposure for college football players.

July 19, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live