Easter Bunny hosts underwater egg hunt in the Florida Keys

A scuba-diving Easter Bunny hosted an egg hunt for divers and snorkelers off the coast of the Florida Keys. Organizers say real eggs and nontoxic colorings were used to avoid environmental impacts.

March 31, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live