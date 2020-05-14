A new effort to get jazz musicians some much needed help

More
Steve Jordan, artistic director of the Jazz Foundation of America, discussed the foundation and the special concert event planned.
3:43 | 05/14/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for A new effort to get jazz musicians some much needed help

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:43","description":"Steve Jordan, artistic director of the Jazz Foundation of America, discussed the foundation and the special concert event planned.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Entertainment","id":"70688376","title":"A new effort to get jazz musicians some much needed help","url":"/Entertainment/video/effort-jazz-musicians-needed-70688376"}