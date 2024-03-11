Ellis-Bextor talks 'Murder on the Dancefloor' fame and viral scene in 'Saltburn'

ABC News' Will Ganns spoke with artist, Sophie-Ellis Bextor, on her club hit going viral after the famous scene in “Saltburn” and what she hopes this intergenerational hit will bring to fans now.

March 11, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live