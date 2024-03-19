Elon Musk cancels partnership with Don Lemon over 'lacked authenticity'

Following an exclusive nonrestrictive interview with Don Lemon, Elon Musk has cancelled their partnership.

March 19, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live