Emmy winner Quinta Brunson unpacks latest success of “Abbott Elementary”

ABC News' Linsey Davis spoke with creator, executive producer and star of ‘Abbott Elementary’ Quinta Brunson about how the show remains at the top of the class while breaking records in the process.

February 7, 2024

