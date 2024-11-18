Eslabon Armado enters next chapter with new album, ‘Amor Perdido’

ABC News’ Gio Benitez speaks with American regional Mexican group Eslabon Armado about their breakout success with hit single “Ella Baila Sola,” featuring Peso Pluma & their new album, “Amor Perdido.”

November 18, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live