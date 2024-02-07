ESPN, Warner Discovery, Fox Sports to launch joint sports streaming network

The service is scheduled to launch in the fall and will include broadcasts from the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and other professional sports leagues, according to a joint news release by the three companies.

February 7, 2024

