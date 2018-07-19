Transcript for On the ESPYs red carpet with Dwight Howard

You know it ABC news I didn't I can hear what Dwight Howard alignment of making their red carpet at as these how worried and. I have great it is but I'm Levin the seat of Bob it's crazy right now so many people here. Come on that and a great time and thank you for having me today and so I don't really appreciated. You just like you're about not staying there are mounting credit cop is praise you Khalili who do you look forward to seeing the most tank. This group. Worse than. I just wanna see everybody wanted to know. Whom I have admits that this season almost ten years and this is. And wade insists all of and the basketball team from world today. And again embedded because that's Ellison you can girls. Nor there there was really. The other thing I've made a mistake. Let big mistakes and the dogs before bush is OK so. They're going to be many special moments and I what outstanding sports golf course Danica Patrick is the first woman ever Hans. The S and setting up you knew that needs when it is years. Nazi ever and yeah. Roberts I think she's beautiful room. I think got a leader in the car race but that's okay we're seeing is beautiful in Maryland just happy sees bulls ended the wars this nothing good to be. There's going to be a new experience to her about this is gonna do great I can't wait to see. It can mean a lot for a lot of key especially when a man hanging for everyone praying women. Women are beautiful and Smart their talents and you know it's time that we so more appreciates. Two would. And we we have to do we have some. You can sing it keeps getting and I did yap he can you see it's doing that like always and crap are we love hearing that that's so we are live from the card debt and we're gonna be here all night long and tell the S fees start at. At 8 PM east and south stainless that's. I'm would delight how parents and we're having a good time. Good someone got it back so Saddam exerted so let her no doubt suite is the grim do whatever ya gotta do to give you back on the so fussy just. They're gonna happen in the settlement in the herd together with the chancellor. Change though are on very when ABC news flag. Fees and.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.