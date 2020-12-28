Transcript for Eugene Levy on 'Schitt's Creek' Emmy wins, his favorite scenes to shoot from the show

Going into any night I think we thought we had a good shot at making me wonder too. Awards. Lead may have had a shot at best comedy. But I wasn't holding my breath on that. And and the egos stroked. Thank you academy and it is like you know it's. Sailing Theo you know when they. They like me they really like yeah it's like. They really love the issue hang tone that was good. It was totally surreal night like I said it was like the dream you never want to wake up. When mice Daniel one he is anti war room writing. What was flashing through my mind was. That moment when he came up and sit do you want to work honest on an idea through her show. We've made. Get our second show there's a leak in the ceiling Johnny's getting drenched with. Water. And he's fed up. Oh my god if you do this place is the I think I don't cannot want it's not helpful I tried your had been I'd cat. It was an amazing. Experience and certainly Daniel got kicked. You know I guess I get a little I get a little. Get a little today giddy about about errors that he writes a scene where there is absolutely something black. And it got to play the entire scene was soaking wet layer of don't myself that's an example of just how outraged. Those scenes were those families scenes. And maybe it's because they really work parent child scenes you know as a dad I actually. Totally got behind it what those scenes were now. And why they were so funny those at the scene is that I absolutely loved doing for six years.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.