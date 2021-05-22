Eurovision: A worldwide spectacle

More
ABC News’ Juju Chang reports on the popular singing competition and how it’s paved the way for future stars.
3:09 | 05/22/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Eurovision: A worldwide spectacle

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:09","description":"ABC News’ Juju Chang reports on the popular singing competition and how it’s paved the way for future stars.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Entertainment","id":"77840429","title":"Eurovision: A worldwide spectacle","url":"/Entertainment/video/eurovision-worldwide-spectacle-77840429"}