-
Now Playing: What to expect from Britney Spears' conservatorship hearing
-
Now Playing: Britney Spears due in court today
-
Now Playing: 1st look at the USWNT 2020 Olympics team
-
Now Playing: Billy Crystal talks about new Disney+ series ‘Monsters At Work’
-
Now Playing: Mary J. Blige gives fans an inside look at her life’s journey in new documentary
-
Now Playing: David Archuleta opens up about his struggle to come out
-
Now Playing: Rachel Zegler cast as Snow White in Disney’s upcoming live-action movie
-
Now Playing: 'Sky Surfer' revealed
-
Now Playing: Inside the world of NFTs with 18-year-old transgender breakout artist Fewocious
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, June 22, 2021
-
Now Playing: NFL player makes history as 1st active gay player
-
Now Playing: Trevor Project CEO on Carl Nassib: ‘Representation really does matter’
-
Now Playing: Britney Spears to appear in court over her conservatorship
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: June 22, 2021
-
Now Playing: Singer Ciara: ‘Self-care is the best care’
-
Now Playing: Four new dog breeds now eligible to compete at Westminster Dog Show
-
Now Playing: Lucky Daye performs ‘Running Blind’ on ‘GMA3’