Families of faith share stories about their LGBTQ+ children in new documentary

Director Daniel Karslake’s new documentary, “For They Know Not What They Do,” explores the varying reactions families of faith have upon learning their child identifies as LGBTQ+.
9:44 | 06/24/20

