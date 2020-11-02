Female sportscasters reflect on longevity and their love for the profession

More
Pam Oliver, Lisa Salters and Maria Taylor join ESPN "SportsCenter" host Sage Steele for a panel discussion as a part of ABC News’ Black History Month speaker series.
53:10 | 02/11/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Female sportscasters reflect on longevity and their love for the profession

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"53:10","description":"Pam Oliver, Lisa Salters and Maria Taylor join ESPN \"SportsCenter\" host Sage Steele for a panel discussion as a part of ABC News’ Black History Month speaker series.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Entertainment","id":"68893880","title":"Female sportscasters reflect on longevity and their love for the profession","url":"/Entertainment/video/female-sportscasters-reflect-longevity-love-profession-68893880"}