‘Freaky Friday’ sequel in the works with Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis

Plus, Beyonce kicks off her "Renaissance" tour in Stockholm, Sweden, and a live production of the 1998 production of "Oklahoma!" starring Hugh Jackman is coming to theaters this summer.

May 11, 2023

