Going global with ‘Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend’

ABC News’ Trevor Ault sits down with hosts Alton Brown and Kristen Kish to discuss the new “Iron Chef” show premiering on Netflix which challenges culinary icons from around the world.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live