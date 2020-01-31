Transcript for Governors Ball preview

And you know whitworth and you're watching ABC news live that we are at the preview for the governor's ball course the biggest party of the year after the Oscars. And Olympic Starr's report is of course is Wolfgang. This is his spread Cesar his famous Santa Oscars that he makes every year but what's new about the many it's yours is 7% of it is actually plant based but he assured us. That's his famous pot pies like you see right here we'll still be on the menu. But you can get them with or without me actually that the Barbara Streisand came up in store but soon be available to get that this year. And as he walked back you see all the decorations. Plant there all sustainably farmed from California most of the ingredients and he sneaked back here. You can actually see. Some of those Goldman Oscars. And they are making some 6000. Of those golden Oscars and they are hand is sprained each one of them with 24 karat gold dust and this year. They have. This strawberry chocolate and regular chocolate and but now its profits were also all kinds of things you can get if we shoot right out and notes. That's right to do with this is part of the decorations this year at the governor's ball. What's new if they're not doing. And it's here they had about film and so they want you to just walk hand and you'll warm their colors are purple. With the gold you can campus here and see some of the flowers that in using some twenty people take five days. To get all the flower arrangements ready. They're getting ready to open up some hyper high the second they are the official champagne of the Oscars have been now for six years Francis Ford Coppola wines as well. And just one last note they will have cocktails and cocktails for anybody that walks in to enjoy this incredible night. Of course it is the end of award he's the biggest night of the year in Hollywood and can whitworth and watching ABC news.

