Halle Bailey on her highly anticipated debut as Ariel in 'The Little Mermaid'

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with “The Little Mermaid” actress Halle Bailey about taking on the iconic role of the Disney princess and news details about the movie hitting theaters on May 26.

May 18, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live