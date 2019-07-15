Transcript for When Heather Headley knew 'The Lion King' would be a history-making musical

Are very long time. I would not. I didn't think it can work and a funny part is I grew up in Trinidad. Where carnival is our bank. And I mean they're lying in with a very much but that masks and united dancing in those app this Africa and we took this treatment of it and I'm just thinking that this is gonna work and then there was this one night that I had this moment Julian played. I think it's out there again it was in his press Knight to showed new York and via what was happening. In the answer and the and it is in the middle. But low coal applicable milk. Where you can see the seats as a performer and audience necessarily can't see you and I kind of guided to that know before they. The performance began canister of the year it was going to be fine and just before it cited in walks Julie Knight can straighten up and and we walk in and reports this kind of standing there in you know OK I remember. Weitzman off. And the curtain went up and and the light hit CD and she went. And she called all the New York. And most of the world to think com the price lands. And the suns started going up and from the wings I had to do rap started moving the audience lost it and I don't know how it happened but I was holding. And it was while. I knew the woman still has Neil points in her hands from me grabbing hold her and with the cheetah crossings. And I just look thank. I remember thinking we have here misses it misses the show I'm part of this Hannity ended the blue. At the end of this opening number I ran up the September reading. Upset and got an Ameritech he. I eat while McCormack is on W. They got to step up that I I was like and that was it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.