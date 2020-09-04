Transcript for Helping hands: Harry Connick Jr.

There's so many of us it is music that suits and comforts us in times of uncertainty and now some of our favorite artists are providing that much needed relief. And today we turn to none other than multi Grammy and Emmy award winning musician Harry Connick junior Harry thank you so much for being with us. Good to do with game how hard I'm doing great and I hope you're doing the same and we're gonna get your performance in just a moment but first I wanted to share with our audience a clip of you. At the Ellis Marsalis Sen are doing what you truly love. What you guys can do to stop that sort of process going on out there and that. Those things that make you scared and depressed and is exactly which blew right now. You coming to make yourself better you're educating yourselves. You're taking responsibility. On your show. Mitt our community and I learned you not just one of their. Or you're learning. Your craft and you learn here you're training. In yellow hall or the ones. Who eventually will help putting it into. Yes those smiles there and you were there with the next generation of musicians. You just lost your good friend and mentor Ellis Marsalis junior to cope in nineteen tell us what he would want those students to understand. About the importance of music especially in times like these. You know when I was a judge on American Idol I remember lucky used to say. Are you straight tough. Well they never knew Ellis Marsalis as well yes he was he was talk on us he made us learn the importance of Kraft and all ships and the discovery and a little since they tell us what all of us continued. Dickey the standard very high equities for these young folks and we do that and we keep letting them know what's possible if you believe in yourself to work harder crap. And I keep younger crowd. I know he's smiling right now is his influence on you is evidence and and we're gonna see it in your song right now I'm gonna turn it over to you officially Harry Connick junior width. Yes we can and can. There we go. Oh well good begins again. Yeah. Yeah. Yeah. Yeah. Oh. Yeah. Oh yeah and oh here's where. Think it. 00. Oh. The bonds and yeah. Yeah. Yeah yeah. The. Out. Yeah. Terms yeah. Without it often hey katic senior thank you for Clinton in big smile on all of our faith is being loud extremely.

