-
Now Playing: Tokyo Olympic Games: Day 3 key moments
-
Now Playing: Wildfires rage, Olympics, flood cleanup: World in Photos, July 26
-
Now Playing: ABC News Update: Dixie Wildfire spreads across Northern California
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: US gold medal taekwondo star makes Olympic history
-
Now Playing: Teen wins Team USA’s first-ever gold medal in taekwondo
-
Now Playing: Team USA racks up medals during first days of Tokyo Olympics
-
Now Playing: Mysterious death of Texas firefighter in Mexico
-
Now Playing: Team USA's medal count on the rise
-
Now Playing: Concerns over COVID-19 cases and heatwave surround Tokyo Olympics
-
Now Playing: New round of flooding inundates Belgium streets
-
Now Playing: Team USA reaches medal podium
-
Now Playing: Tokyo Olympic Games: Day 2 key moments
-
Now Playing: Summer Games underway, as US swim team takes home gold, silver and bronze
-
Now Playing: This stray elephant is enjoying wandering through this Chinese village
-
Now Playing: Western India reels from devastating flooding and landslides
-
Now Playing: Pandemic looms largely over start of Olympics
-
Now Playing: How Olympic athletes trained through uncertainty of Tokyo Games
-
Now Playing: Tokyo Olympic Games: Day 1 key moments
-
Now Playing: US Olympians go for gold as controversy continues to surround Games