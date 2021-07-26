Transcript for Highlights from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

OK Molly in Tokyo. Kenneth Snowden joins us flag and they came out we know there was a lot of tension in Tokyo ahead of the games what's it like there now that the competition started. Well I think people are still by the way hate Diane. Had a busy weekend and ams are to get raindrops right now. From that tropical system that's off the coast and so. Tokyo is so much fun Diana which you were here but you had we'll play that what it comes to wait -- the question you ask vegan diet. What it's like hey you know that they're the whole mix. Under athletes' you've got concerns over code really got people protesting an all right people excited. To CB athletes compete so how is that all meshing together now that the competition is actually started. And again we have a tropical system off the coast that I. Hurricane. Cut ties prudent Buteau mode here. OK so get to air your questions yet when it comes to code red and the surge in case there is and positive cases in Olympic village of course. There's attention on it does there's a focus on that. But when it comes in these athletes after the opening ceremony on Friday die and I can say after going to some weekend advance. Yes the focus and the attention really has turned to the athletes and their performances. We saw some incredible. Feeds by these athletes he's also incredible athletic schism. And then they really standing out here because yes there are no spectators. In the stands it but they're coming inside his venues and they know they have a job to do they're looking for gold. And who they are. Looking forward chance to shine here when there are so many caught there's cloud literally right now hanging over me but there's a cloud over these games. So we negative headlines and so these athletes have a lot on them a lot of pressure. As they were about their health and safety and so I will say things are still tense. By it. It's it's should be the focus really has changed toward the athletes. Now women's gymnastics had a surprisingly shaky start in the qualifiers so how are Simone buzz in the rested team looking. Going into the finals now. There Diana's with a funny to. One to me because I AI I've heard over the past what 124. Hours or so everyone talking about some of them vials. Not having to get to eighteen USA gymnastics not having a good day. It's mobile's lire herb. Best to. Sports beer in exercises and what she's known for four floor in the vault. I she did not do that well and she says she did not do well and she has he had a bad day and I sort of thinking Diane we bought a bad day. They're likely coming on the air and stumbling through a live shot right let I didn't have a good day. Well I got through it some owned by Els is the most decorated ship in this in this world what are the most incredible athlete and he doesn't love to think that's. We're all I can people were like I'll I got the mobile's. She would not get that day smoke miles is incredible as she saw the chance that goals. But team USA legitimate fair they have they do have some work to do. And they know that and I think they beat themselves caught more than. Anyone can and so I think they feared there they're working with their coaching staff of course. And they're looking at ways to you. Get better and have a better performance and so all lies hold beyond those gym that's tomorrow I'm hoping to be in the venue tomorrow. Either tickets are limited as we know there are no spectators that will go in there. With the media they're also trying to limit the amount of media and sighed as being used but I'm hoping. To grab a ticket di Ed. Even with the mistakes I'm sure most people who loved to perform that day that way. I'm their best day and some insane at this might help the team USA shake up some of the preliminary nerves. So they do even better in the finals so of course we're all rooting for them. Three was already has a few gold medals under our belt so Kenneth what are some of the big wins that stick out to so far in re watching out for. Outsold the first point really good that to act in the first metal that teen USA and gotten because we didn't metal on the first day but first time that's happened since 1970. To do a little history for you there. Joseph you've heard that a lot because we were all shocked or surprised. That it didn't happen on day one for team USA for them when we also that nobody ago was so geared toward a Tony it's weird is unusual estranged. What else can happened as a typhoon coming so when it comes to these athletes. Those swimmers. The swimmers Diana they are incredible. I learned to swim until late analyzer struggle what I think those sort resume what they can do in the pool. I AM just in a law and so when you saw what mr. Taylor is dead that you saw would you look at blended and some only eight you'll. This young woman whose shattered records. I can in the freestyle relay what she did over the weekend it was also a credible so the watch them in the bulls swimming like fish. And getting point 23 goals. Rods over I got a lot of blind him you know and it is incredible. Dizzy with a dead end the swimmers and I always say. The swimmers I'm saying that more now after this weekends and now that my electric. You know kind of sore. And I go with the announces of the Olympics here I will say that these swimmers are the ones to watch and so several homes is a pretty cool. Game that's bugging for Olympic commentator next year. My of the men's team know Michael Phelps busy years and they're still delivering he even without their old superstar who is now himself. Up and a commentator Booth thank Canada are also know you're in town yeah yeah. No witnessed this and you suspect hitting commenting on the game to the pros actually swimming so really impressive. To see the men still holding that bar even without the most decorated Olympian. And that we're now hearing also of the first athlete to test positive for Kobe nineteen. After competing so what happens now what's the protocol there. Well this royal Dutch roar even isolation. They're also again doing what they always are with his Covert protocol there figure out who he came in contact with deceiving anyone else he's isolate. We understand that that Dutch team of rowers they decided to. Separate themselves from the other athletes there we know that the we are a solid team USA Jim this dead we're moving out of the Olympic village. When their sanity positive cases we understand these athletes have decided to separate themselves and make sure war. That no one else gets infected and batted try to really prevent any other positive cases but so far there have been at least three cases including that debt for. Tied to that whole thing he had to cancel his next competition. And so again we know things can change and in Santa when it comes up positive test. I hear in Tokyo Tony Tony. And that's the impact. Kuwait is having on these games. I Kenneth mountain in Tokyo always great to talk to your friends help you save your eyes and very concerned. About those raindrops Kenneth Sobel a go inside thank you. I brought my reindeer to Diana eight he's beautiful salience tropical system in a heartbeat. Only well we have to confess that get it. We appreciate it and always making friends. Reggio.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.