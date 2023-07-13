Hollywood actors officially approve strike

ABC News’ Will Carr joins Kyra Philips from outside the SAG-AFTRA headquarters to break down the biggest walkout of Hollywood’s TV and movie actors in decades.

July 13, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live